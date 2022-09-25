Rihanna is going to do the Super Bowl halftime

Superstar Rihanna will host the always spectacular Super Bowl halftime concert next February, Apple Music, main sponsor of this show with massive audiences and immense financial impact, announced on Sunday.

“IT’S ON” (“Let’s go!”), tweeted Apple Music, adding that “Rihanna will be on stage” on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona during the American football championship final, the most-watched event on television in the United States.

The account relays in illustration a photo published on social networks by the singer of “Umbrella” and “Diamonds”, showing her hand adorned with tattoos and holding an American football.

The snap was picked up by the NFL American Football League.

For several years, the singer from Barbados has put music aside, at least publicly, to devote herself in particular to her cosmetics brand, Fenty.

She will succeed Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem.

These rap legends had, during the halftime show of last February, chained the essential titles during an impeccably choreographed show.

The last American football championship final, won by the Rams against the Bengals, had attracted an average of some 112.3 million spectators (television and streaming), according to NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, its broadcaster.

Since 2019, the big halftime concert has been produced by the group Roc Nation, founded by New York rapper and now wealthy businessman Jay-Z.

Apple Music, for its part, had announced in September that it was becoming the main sponsor of the concert, ousting Pepsi – and paying $50 million for it, according to the press.

In 2021, Canadian artist The Weeknd hosted the halftime show, after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020.

The biggest stars have taken to the stage during the Super Bowl, such as Michael Jackson, U2 and Madonna. The event also had its scandal when, in 2004, a bare breast of Janet Jackson appeared on the screen after a too vigorous gesture from her partner on stage Justin Timberlake.

