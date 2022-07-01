Rihanna is living her best life since giving birth, one of…

Mom since May 13, 2022 of a little boy, Rihanna seems the happiest in the world. At 34, the companion of A$AP Rocky does not leave a sole of her infant.

Rihanna is swimming in happiness. While she gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, the young woman of 34 years seems to be the happiest in the world. Just a mom, A$AP Rocky’s companion assured that her baby is “doing wonderfully”. As they fully assume their new role as parents, the two singers were able to give their news via one of their relatives, who spoke to the American media People.

His statement is unequivocal: “Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is in good health and Rihanna is simply in awe of him. She was really, really excited to be a mom. And she loved it. Meeting his son was of course also extremely special. Now Rihanna barely leaves him. She is a fantastic mom“, reported this friend of the couple.

“Rihanna doesn’t seem to be in a rush to get back to work”

And he didn’t stop there. “She wanted to give birth in Los Angeles because she has a big house with a garden. She likes to sit outside with her baby. The least we can say is that she does not seem in a hurry to return to work. At the moment, what she prefers is to be quiet with her baby”. If some people could have a doubt, there is no longer any: Rihanna is truly in heaven since she became a mother.