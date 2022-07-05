Rihanna is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire

America’s youngest self-made billionaire didn’t grow up in a high-rise building in Manhattan or the Hollywood Hills. Instead, Rihanna made a fortune from her music and her businesses.

Recently, the 34-year-old singer and CEO of Fenty Beauty graced Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row. Ranked 21st overall, she is the only billionaire on the list to be under 40. Part of Rihanna’s net worth of $1.4 billion comes from her successful music career. Most come from the three retail companies: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

In March, Bloomberg reported that Savage X Fenty Apparel was working with advisers on an initial public offering that could be valued at $3 billion. Rihanna owns 30% of this company. She also owns half of Fenty Beauty, which generated $550 million in revenue in 2020. The other half of the company is owned by French luxury fashion group LVMH.

The numbers are impressive, but Rihanna said she’s not focused on ratings and accolades. In 2019, she told The New York Times’ T magazine that since she never planned on making a fortune, hitting financial milestones “wouldn’t keep me from working.”

The nine-time Grammy winner also said she wants to donate the money to important causes anyway. “My money is not for me, it’s always the idea that I can help someone else,” she said. “The world can really make you believe that bad things are the priority, and it really makes you miss the very essence of life, what it means to be alive. »

In 2012, Rihanna launched a charitable fund, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). It aims to “support and fund innovative initiatives in education and climate resilience,” she said. website.

One of his first initiatives, launched a year after the foundation was launched, has raised $60 million for women and children living with HIV/AIDS through the sale of the lipstick line of the singer with MAC Cosmetics. And in January, CLF partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s #SmartSmall Initiative to donate $15 million to 18 different climate justice groups.

This money is intended for organizations that “focus on women, youth, black people, indigenous people, people of color and LGBTQIA+ communities” in the United States and the Caribbean, according to the CLF website. .

” in the [CLF]Rihanna said in January that much of the work is rooted in the understanding that climate disasters, which are increasing in frequency and intensity, do not affect all societies equally, communities of color and nations. islanders facing the brunt of climate change. ” statement.

The next youngest billionaire on the Forbes list is Kim Kardashian, 41, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion. Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner — at 24, the youngest billionaire on the list, with a net worth of $600 million — have also had success in entertainment and retail, including their makeup lines.

