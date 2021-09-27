When Robyn Fenty, known to the world as Rihanna, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, she sought to create a cosmetics company that made women feel included everywhere. The beauty line helped her to enter one of the most exclusive ranks in the world: being a billionaire.

Rihanna is now worth $ 1.7 billion, according to Forbes, making her the richest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as richest entertainer.

But it’s not her music that has made her so rich. Most of his fortune (around $ 1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty.

Much of the rest goes back to her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, valued at an estimated $ 270 million, and her earnings from her career as a top-ranked musician and actress.

Although Barbados-born Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity to capitalize on her social media presence, she has 101 million Instagram followers and 102.5 million Twitter followers to build a beauty brand, she’s the product entrepreneur. most successful beauty do it.

Fenty Beauty, a 50-50 joint venture with French luxury goods firm LVMH (run by Bernard Arnault, the second richest person in the world), was launched in 2017 with the goal of inclusivity.

Its products are available in a wide range of colors, the foundation is offered in 50 shades, including the darkest shades that are hardest to find for women of color, and are modeled in its advertisement by an equally diverse group of people.

In short, a few steps left to chance and a unique decision-making and entrepreneurial ability on the part of Rihanna.

