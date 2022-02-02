Rihanna is pregnant: she is expecting first child with A $ AP Rocky

Rihanna will become a mother!

The 33-year-old singer waits the first child with boyfriend and rapper A $ AP Rockyhis age.

They announced it as only they could do, or with fake paparazzi taken by the fashion photographer and friend Miles Diggs as they stroll the streets of Harlem, where A $ AP grew up, and all around it was starting to snow.

In the images, RiRi is wearing a fuchsia Chanel puffer jacket to which she only fastened a button, thus leaving her growing baby bump uncovered, with a long necklace by Christian Lacroix to complete the look.

You can see the photos hereon the site of the American magazine People.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (the real names of the two artists) were friends and collaborators for years before the new couple alert was triggered in the last months of 2020.

In May 2021, A $ AP Rocky publicly confirmed the relationship in an “interview in which he has defined Rihanna “the love of my life“.

They have debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021last September.







Press play on video above for the timeline of the romance between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky!





















