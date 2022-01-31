Rihanna is pregnant: the first child with A $ AP Rocky is on the way

Of an alleged pregnancy of Rihanna it had been rumored for a while, accomplices suspicious hands on the belly and increasingly XXL clothes, now the official confirmation has arrived: the Barbadian singer is expecting her first child with her partner A $ AP Rocky.

To dispel any doubts, some photos taken over the weekend in New York. Soft jeans, pink jacket strategically opened on the already large belly, Rihanna smiles at her boyfriend, in a series of shots that don’t give the idea of ​​being random but made specifically to share the news with the world.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

That the two were serious, after all, had been understood for some time. Just a few months ago the rapper had defined Rihanna “The love of my life” during an interview with GQ. Both thirty-three, the two have never hidden the desire to have a family. “It’s in my destiny, absolutely, I think I would be an incredible father”, the words of A $ AP Rocky always a GQ, while the last time Rihanna had mentioned her desire for motherhood was May 2020, on the pages of Vogue UK. “I will have children, three or four, even alone, the only thing that matters is happiness. And the only healthy relationship is that between a parent and their child. The only thing a child needs is love. “

Life then made her meet the right man and that project became shared. A $ AP Rocky, stage name of Rakim Athelaston Mayers, and Rihanna have known each other for some time, but only in 2020 their friendship had moved to a further step. Soon there will be three. The family they wanted so much is a reality.