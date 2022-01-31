Rihanna is pregnant: who is A $ AP Rocky, companion of the star

The couple came out, making the pregnancy official with photos taken last weekend: Rihanna is pregnantand made it public with a walk in Harlem, New York, holding hands with his partner A $ AP Rocky. To announce it first on air at Radio DEEJAY were the Pina, Diego and the Vale during Pinocchio.

The star and entrepreneur had her photograph taken with her rounded belly uncovered, wearing a pink silk duvet vintage by Chanel unbuttoned and revealing worth 8 thousand dollars, belonging to the autumn / winter 1996 collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

When Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were photographed in New York it started snowing, making the statement from true romantic film.

Who is A $ AP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend rapper

A $ AP Rocky he is from Harlem, New York, and his father is originally from Barbados, just like Rihanna. Rocky makes himself known with the mixtape Live. Love. A $ AP in 2011, the success of which leads him directly to sign with a major.

His first album Live. Love. A $ AP in 2013 it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 charts, becoming double platinum. In those years, in addition to musical success, A $ AP Rocky knows Rihanna: the two perform live during events such as MTV Video Music Awardsthey tour together, and they become good friends (so they said).

The career of the rapper A $ AP Rocky33 years old as Rihanna, remains at the top, and her third album of 2018, Testingflies to the top of the Billboard 200 again. Nominated for two Grammy Awards and winner of three MTV Video Music Awards, A $ AP Rocky he is also the director and producer of some of his videos.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, a love born during the lives

Friends become fiancés in 2020, after the end of the story between Rihanna and ex Hassan Jameel. The two immediately show themselves to be very united, and as soon as they have formalized the relationship they make one romantic getaway in Barbadoswhere is it A $ AP Rocky spends the Christmas holidays with Rihanna and his family.

A $ AP Rocky he never made a secret of wanting to have children. People reports that in an interview the rapper declared that having children was “undoubtedly in his destiny”, adding that it would be a fantastic father with a “very, very cool” baby.

When Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky they showed up together on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 the fans went into raptures, starting shortly to hypothesize a possible Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Rihanna at the end of 2021 had denied the arrival of a baby

Last summer A $ AP Rocky he had told GQ US of his relationship with Rihanna calling her “the love of my life” and the most special person ever, confirming that fans had seen us right on the extent of their relationship.

So in December 2021 rumors more and more insistent they wanted Rihanna pregnant: but she had denied by replying directly to a fan, joking that “every year” they are the ones who spread these rumors.

Also there Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day lingerie of 2022 gave no clues, supporting a message empowering where you don’t feel the need for someone to love and value yourself every day.

Rihanna pregnant with A $ AP Rocky: the fans had seen it right

Rihannain 2020, had told the British edition of Vogue that she would have liked to have children sooner or later, even alone, because:

“In the society […] they try to demean you as a mother if there is no father […]. However, the only thing that can really grow a child well is love “

Who follows Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky up close he will have noticed that the couple these days had often been immortalized by paparazzi around New York, while Rihanna always wore stylish overcoats and wide enough to hide a pregnant belly.

With this happy news at the beginning of a 2022 that still promises nothing, we already seem to feel in the air We Found Love in a Hopeless Place.