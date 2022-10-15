Rihanna is preparing an album and a tour

All of this should take place after the SuperBowl.

Rihanna’s status right now in music is a little weird : on the one hand, his name alone always makes a lot of talk. Her recent pregnancy, her relationship with ASAP Rocky have been commented on several times over the past few years, but if there is one area where we hardly talk about RiRi anymore, it’s music. In effect, the singer has not released an album since 2016, six years ago, with “Anti”. And six years is huge, but this slack period should soon be over.

In any case, this is the information that comes to us from the American media HitsDailyDouble, which announces that the star has booked several recording sessions in a reputable studio, after the Super Bowl. Because Rihanna is the one who will be responsible for setting fire to the half-time of the next SuperBowl final. But after that, so she should finally reveal something new, after years of starvation for his fans. The information does not stop there since the singer would also have planned to tour multiple stadiums in 2023.

We hope that this information is reliable, because the last time we were announced a Rihanna album thanks to information leaks from record companies, we hadn’t seen anything coming out in the end, and it is several years old. This is to say how false this information was. But it is indeed hard to believe that an artist of her stature shows up at halftime at the SuperBowl without any musical news. Although it’s still Rihanna, she can probably afford it, she who became the youngest self-made billionaire in history in the States.