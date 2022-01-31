Rihanna is ready for Valentine’s Day | The brilliant idea

What does Rihanna have in mind for Valentine’s Day? The pop star is ready to amaze everyone with her brilliant idea, that’s what it’s all about.

The famous singer never fails to impress his fans. What he meant for Saint Valentine, however, it is truly unbelievable. You know that what will he do?

One of the most famous pop stars in the world is undoubtedly her: Rihanna. From a very young age, when she amazed everyone with hers beauty exotic and his voice incredible, the singer did not miss a beat. Whether it is music you hate social, the pop star of Caribbean origin always has an ace up her sleeve! This time it is a ‘idea which literally left fans speechless: Rihanna he has thought of everything for the next one Saint Valentine. Have you seen what is it about?

Born in Barbados in 1988, Rihanna today it boasts unprecedented success. Over the years the pop star has built one career nothing short of extraordinary, becoming one celebrity now famous all over the world. From the music to the cinemapassing through the world of beautythe singer today is a real one businesswoman 360 degrees. What he designed for the Saint Valentine, in fact, it left everyone speechless. Here you are what it is.

The singer has long founded a line of make up and, in parallel, also one of clothing. There SavagexFenty is depopulating all over the world and the pop star is among the testimonials of hers brand. Unique and over the top, the singer’s brand is loved by VIPs and not only, confirming her as one of the artists most talented ever. On the occasion of the Saint Valentinethe pop star has devised a line of lingerie which amazed the fans. The idea, in fact, is to create a intimate characterized by the predominance of Redsuitable for both women and men.

The idea about social is depopulating, as well as the photo of the campaign that are making the rounds of the web. In fact, in the shots you can see different models and models sizesa symbol of inclusiveness that Rihanna wants to pass as message of his line. In the images on her social networks, we see the singer in the foreground wearing the lingerie of her line, together with the models and wearers who wear different models that fit every type of physicality. Even so Rihanna is confirmed as a champion of body positivity all over the world.