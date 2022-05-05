Rihanna is sculpted in marble by the MET Gala as a tribute | INSTAGRAM

The famous singer Y Barbadian businesswomanRihanna, shared through her official social networks the great emotion she felt upon receiving an important tribute at the MET Gala 2022the museum would have created a sculpture of her where she appears pregnant.

He shared this with us in a very interesting video posted on his Instagram official and in Twitterthe artist could not attend the red carpet, so we could not see any of her fashion proposals, surely she would have done very well.

Despite not having attended, he received said tribute and thanked the organizers very much, revealing some images from different angles where we can see this collaboration between fashion Y MET.

“I encased the MET in marble. Thank you MET museum and Vogue for this historical attribute”, wrote Riri in the description of the piece of entertainment.

This work is called “Irene, the personification of Peace”, part of the exhibition of the Greco-Roman gallery of the aforementioned museum is a clear homage to the pose that the famous one used on the cover of one of her magazines, just when she was eight months pregnant in a red outfit.

Rihanna shared this video introducing us to the tribute she received from the MET Gala.



Rihanna is one of those figures in the world of entertainment that never stops surprising, the big fashion brands have recognized her high level as a designer and businesswoman, inviting her to collaborate on different covers, always looking radiant and demonstrating everything you can achieve if you you propose it

Can you imagine how happy the singer must feel to have a marble sculpture in her honor, it must be something really impressive and even hard to believe at first.

There is no doubt that this event came to attract the attention of the entire world of entertainment, social networks have been full of comments regarding each of the students who brought the guests, as well as this type of tribute, among other interesting situations that have arisen in this regard, which is why we invite you to stay on Show News to keep learning about everything interesting and also the best news about the show.