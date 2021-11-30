News

Rihanna is the national heroine (seriously) of Barbados turned republic

Barbados became a republic. After almost 400 years of reign, from midnight Elizabeth II is no longer head of state of the Caribbean island, which will continue to be part of the Commonwealth.

On the day of the 55th anniversary of independence from the United Kingdom and in the presence of Prince Charles, Barbados celebrated in Bridgetown the inauguration of the first president in the history of the country, Sandra Mason, elected in October.

As part of the celebrations, Prime Minister Mia Mottley officially designated Rihanna, the island’s number one celebrity, the national heroine.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond,” Mottley said, quoting the text from Diamond, “And honor the nation with word and deed.”

As you know, Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Bridgetown, where she grew up before being discovered and brought to the United States. She has always maintained a strong bond with the island, of which she has been an ambassador for three years (the precise title is “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary”).

On that occasion, the prime minister had praised the singer for “her deep love for this country” and for “philanthropy in the health and education sectors, a sign of her patriotism for the island that she continues to consider home.”


