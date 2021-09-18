Rihanna is the new face of the Rimowa campaign

Rihanna for Rimowa’s Never Still campaign



Rimowa, owned by Lvmh, he enlisted the global star Rihanna, the artist Patti Smith, the professional basketball player LeBron James and the tennis player Roger Federer for Never Still, a campaign designed with the aim of broadening one’s horizons.

With the pandemic, which has changed the way many consumers conceive of travel, the luggage brand is focusing on its new adv as a platform through which to reconsider the travel business.

The eclectic cast reflects this intention as, according to the brand, all four celebrities have been encouraged to reimagine their relationships with the trip starting from the closures caused by the ongoing health crisis. The footage sees Rihanna, Smith, Federer and James using different versions of Rimowa’s iconic striped aluminum suitcases in a number of destinations, including New York, the California desert and the snow-capped Swiss mountains. Made in collaboration with the creative agency Anomaly Berlin, the campaign consists of four individual videos, brought together in a single film with the voiceover of Smith, who reads a poem and the music of the British DJ and musician Jamie xx.

“Inspired by the dramatic change of the last two years, the narrative of the Never Still campaign is based on important questions about the new role that travel will have in our lives,” explained the CEO of Rimowa. Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert. “As we look to the future, we follow the lead of our four icons, who have used this hiatus period to recalibrate their travel expectations and experiences into something even more meaningful,” he added.

Founded in 1898 and acquired by the French luxury giant in 2016, Rimowa has established itself as a leading brand specializing in high-end luggage, boasting an appreciation from well-known personalities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Dear Delevingne And Kim Kardashian. The brand has already partnered with brands such as Dior, Moncler, Off-White And Supreme. (All rights reserved)