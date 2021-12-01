Rihanna is the new national heroine of the Republic of Barbados

No.in his life – and in his career, it has been defined in a thousand ways. “Bad Girl, Riri, The pearl of Barbados»Are just some of the nicknames that have been attributed to Rihanna, 33 years. But now, for the Saint Michael artist there was an important upgrade: it even became “national heroine“For your country, the Barbados.

Barbados will remain in the Commonwealth

During the ceremony that formalized the transition of the island to a parliamentary republic – while remaining in the Commonweralth – Rihanna has received a warm welcome, being one of the best known and “exported” symbols of the country, along with cricket and rum.

But his participation in the celebration for the end of British rule was not limited to a pure “stage presence”: the famous singer, on that occasion, was given the rank of “national heroine“.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, addressing her compatriot at the time of awarding the title, wished her “may you continue to shine like a diamond and to honor your nation. ” Also present at the ceremony was Carlo, Prince of Wales, representing Queen Elizabeth.

Rihanna was already the island’s ambassador

In reality, this title doesn’t come entirely unexpected: exactly three years ago, in September 2018, again Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, has nominated Rihanna “extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador», Even entrusting her with the responsibility of promoting the education system, tourism and investments for the island. A demonstration of esteem and trust that transcends the singing merits and media successes of the singer, who has always said to be very attached to his island Caribbean, tourist pearl of the Lesser Antilles.

“We gained independence more than half a century ago,” he said Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, the governor general and president of the island since last October, in announcing the detachment from the British Crown. “Now our country cannot have any doubts about its own self-management skills. The time has come to say goodbye to our colonial past. Barbadian citizens want a Barbadian head of state ”.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

And with a head of state finally from Barbados, therenational heroine it could only come from the same beautiful island.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED