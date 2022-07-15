Rihanna is the only billionaire I support

Look, do I think it’s fair or morally defensible that the top 0.01% owns 11% of the world’s total wealth? No. Do I think we would all be better off if we prioritized funding schools and libraries and making sure people could get life-saving health care without breaking the bank, rather than letting Jeff Bezos having fun in space? Yes. These things are important to me, and yet when I heard that Rihanna was about to become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire woman, I involuntarily raised my fist in victory. What’s wrong with me?

Rihanna capable of anything

Of course, several factors separate Rihanna of your average, ordinary neighbor. She is a black woman of Caribbean descent who overcame a childhood marked by poverty and abuse to, among other things, win 9 Grammys, be the first black woman to lead a luxury brand for LVMH and the second best-selling female musical artist of all time. However, I am not so proud of my enthusiasm for this wealth that is his. What happened to my socialist credentials?

We owe him a lot

In fact, you know what? To hell with my socialist credentials. If there’s anything I believe to be true in this world, it’s this. One, fancy mustard is never as good as American mustard; two, abortion is a fundamental right; and three, Rihanna should be allowed to literally do whatever she wants. She’s the woman who gave us Anti, after all, an album I spent so much time listening to when I was friendless and broke in Los Angeles in my early twenties that I still can’t put on “James Joint” without crying all the tears of my body. Who am I to try to make her look less than she really is?

Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesMike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna: the definition of “self-made”

One thing has always made me a little confused about other women competing with her now status as the youngest self-made female billionaire. Kylie Jennerfor example, is in direct competition with Rihanna, but can we really say that it is “self-made”; not because she doesn’t work hard (I watch The Kardashians! I know that such a family empire didn’t happen by itself!), but because being the youngest of an internationally famous “clan” seems to give you, say, a head start. Rihannameanwhile, has been struggling to advance her music career since she was discovered at 16 in her hometown of Barbados, and to be honest, all I wish for her is ease ( as well as an unlimited credit account at Baby Dior).

Ultimately, I would like to see the fall of the capitalist state that controls us all, and I continue to believe that a better world is possible if we work for it. (That said, if the Elon Musk people from all over the world are spending their seemingly limitless time and funds, trying to acquire Twitter (only to give up behind), breaking unions and generally being as bad as they can be, I want you to Rihanna be part of this club of billionaire boys who, I suppose, meet once a year on a private ski slope in Gstaad to discuss our fate as subhumans. I know she’ll fight for us, or at least I know she’ll spend her billions on stunning outfits, and that’s enough for me.

Translation by Sophie Brindel