Rihanna is the richest singer in the world according to Forbes (but music has little to do with it)

The pop star boasts assets that the famous US magazine has quantified at 1.7 billion dollars. She is the richest musician on the planet, second in the world of show business (just after Oprah Winfrey). But her fortune is not mainly due to the seven notes: it is (first of all) Fenty Beauty and then Savage X Fenty, her cosmetics and lingerie brands respectively, to have crowned her queen. Music and movies? A few tens of millions of dollars depend on these

At the level of show business in general, Robyn Rihanna Fenty (this is her full name at the registry office) is in second place, following close to Oprah Winfrey. However, although the pop star has been crowned as the wealthiest musician on the face of the Earth, the seven notes are the last entry in her heritage.

Music plays a very marginal part of his mountain of money, to put it à la Scrooge de ‘Scrooge … The main reason for such good fortune is in fact not her musical career but her role as an entrepreneur: they are first and foremost Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty to play a crucial role.

It is up to the cosmetics brand and the lingerie brand, inaugurated in 2017 and 2018 respectively, the credit for adding most of the singer’s luck zeros.

With Fenty Beauty, she earned $ 1.4 billion

In first place we find Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics brand that Rihanna launched in 2017. 50% of the company is owned by him, as he reports Forbes, and thus guaranteed her as much as $ 1.4 billion in personal wealth. The remaining 50% of the company belongs to LVMH, the French multinational and conglomerate based in Paris which is a real giant in the luxury sector (with CEO Bernard Arnault who for years has conquered the podium in the ranking of the richest men of the world). Right after Fenty Beauty, Rihanna's other big entry is Savage X Fenty, her underwear brand (inaugurated in 2018, a year later than the beauty brand).

The pop star-owned lingerie label is valued at around e billion earned her $ 270 million in personal wealth.

What about music (and movies)?

It seems paradoxical, yet the richest musician on Earth is certainly not for her records …

After taking out 270 million dollars earned thanks to Savage X Fenty and above all 1.4 billion dollars that she pocketed with Fenty Beauty, what remains of the total assets of 1.7 billion dollars? The “crumbs” (in comparison to the rest, of course). “Only” a few tens of millions of dollars derives from the income from music and films (remember that Rihanna has also approached her singing career as an actress, debuting in 2006 in the film Girls in the balloon – All or nothing by Steve Rash and then starring in many other titles, including Ocean’s 8 by Gary Ross in 2018 and Guava Island by Donald Glover in 2019).

Rihanna’s latest (for now) album

In 2017 Rihanna had recently released the album Anti (which, for now, is his latest recording effort) and he had just finished the world tour. After the stress due to the adventure in the studio and the probably very demanding one on stage, the singer had allowed herself a relaxing break. And, with it, she allowed herself what at first seemed more like a divertissement, a hobby rather than a real economic investment. We are talking about the launch of a personal brand of beauty products, Fenty Beauty. Instead, that "game" was the ace in the hole with which the singer can now say that she got it all (using a poker metaphor).

A wealth that (perhaps) will increase

Rihanna's fortune is likely to rise further.

According to analysts, in fact, the value of companies specializing in beauty products will tend to rise more and more. And Fenty Skin is bearing the first juicy fruits: the new brand founded by the pop star last year is doing great.

A “very promising start”, these are the words of an LVMH spokesperson. As for the cosmetics brand, on the other hand, the luxury conglomerate says that “it has kept its appeal as a top-notch make-up brand”.

Rihanna’s only failure

On an entrepreneurial level, Rihanna has only failed once since that distant 2017.

The Fenty clothing brand, launched in 2019 and closed a year later, in 2020, is for now the only sore point of the pop star’s ultra-satisfying business journey. Certainly the fashion brand was negatively affected by the crisis and the difficulty of sales in the first months of the pandemic. Furthermore, it seems that the health emergency, having forced Rihanna to stay in the United States during the lockdowns and not allowing her to come to Europe (where the Fenty headquarters in Paris was located), played a decisive role in the failure of this venture. The singer usually deals directly with her brands and in fact the litmus test of how her personal involvement is winning is the fact that the successful brands are those based in California: Rihanna has been able to deal with them even in the pandemic.