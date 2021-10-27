News

RIHANNA IS THE WORLD’S RICHEST MUSICIAN • MVC Magazine

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Forbes certify and Rihanna celebrates. Badgalriri has officially entered the list of billionaires. According to the pages of the financial magazine, the pop star and businesswoman from Barbados, it would currently have an estimated assets of $ 1.7 billion. A record “financialWhich makes Rihanna twice on the podium. In fact, not only is she the richest musician on the entire planet, but also the second richest woman in the world of entertainment afterwards. The first is Oprah Winfrey.

The merit of the economic success, however, does not come from the musical activity of Rihanna whose latest album, Anti, dates back to 5 years ago. Entry into the narrow circle of global billionaires is clearly due to RiRi’s extraordinary intuition in the creation of Fenty, its ultra-inclusive beauty line. Most of its assets, approximately one billion and 400 million, come from Fenty Beauty, of which it owns 50%. Its products represented a real news in the beauty sector, strong in the fact of being available in a wide range of colors. The foundation is offered in 50 shades, including darker shades that are harder to find for women of color. Thanks to this super inclusive offer, Fenty Beauty has been able to revolutionize the beauty and cosmetics sector, becoming a standard-bearer of 360 ° beauty in the collective imagination.

Loading...
Advertisements

Rihanna’s fortune is also due to her lingerie company Savage x Fenty, estimated at $ 270 million. Again, the creations were made for women of all sizes, who want to feel bold and sensual. The brand is designed to be super inclusive so much so that Rihanna has also conceived an entire capsule collection dedicated to Pride Month and the LGBTQ + community.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

854
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
707
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
689
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
609
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
573
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
467
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
464
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
463
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
363
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
359
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top