RIHANNA IS THE WORLD’S RICHEST MUSICIAN • MVC Magazine

Forbes certify and Rihanna celebrates. Badgalriri has officially entered the list of billionaires. According to the pages of the financial magazine, the pop star and businesswoman from Barbados, it would currently have an estimated assets of $ 1.7 billion. A record “financialWhich makes Rihanna twice on the podium. In fact, not only is she the richest musician on the entire planet, but also the second richest woman in the world of entertainment afterwards. The first is Oprah Winfrey.

The merit of the economic success, however, does not come from the musical activity of Rihanna whose latest album, Anti, dates back to 5 years ago. Entry into the narrow circle of global billionaires is clearly due to RiRi’s extraordinary intuition in the creation of Fenty, its ultra-inclusive beauty line. Most of its assets, approximately one billion and 400 million, come from Fenty Beauty, of which it owns 50%. Its products represented a real news in the beauty sector, strong in the fact of being available in a wide range of colors. The foundation is offered in 50 shades, including darker shades that are harder to find for women of color. Thanks to this super inclusive offer, Fenty Beauty has been able to revolutionize the beauty and cosmetics sector, becoming a standard-bearer of 360 ° beauty in the collective imagination.

