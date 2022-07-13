Rihanna is the youngest billionaire, according to Forbes magazine

Rihanna is the youngest billionaire in the United States, according to Forbes magazine. Riri’s fortune is valued at $1.4 billion dollars.

At 34 years old, with a long career as a singer, now a businesswoman and mother, Rihanna became America’s youngest billionaire according to the annual list of America’s richest self-made women.

The native of Barbados, is currently CEO of Fenty Beauty, a conglomerate from which three retail companies emerge: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty. Riri, as she is affectionately known the singer owns 50% of that company, the other half is owned by French luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH.

“The cosmetics company, which it co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, Generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. His stake in the fast-growing cosmetics company comprises the bulk of his fortune,” Forbes magazine mentions.

The market of their companies range from makeup; foundations, lipsticks and mascaras; skincare and lingerie products. Until a few months ago, the market recognized its Savage brand as one of the direct competitors of Victoria’s Secretwith the advantage of including sizes for different bodies.

Rihanna dethrones Kim Kardashian

This year, Rihanna ranked 21st in the general ranking and is the only billionaire under 40 with a valued fortune, according to Forbes, at $1.4 billion dollarswhich comes from his successful musical career and his companies.

Rihanna surprised everyone by leaving behind names of business celebrities like Kim Kardashian

The singer unseated Kim Kardashian, 41, as the youngest billionaire woman in the United States, who He currently has a net worth of $1.8 billion. Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, 24, also appears on the list with a net worth of $600 million.

In the list made by the magazine specialized in the analysis of fortunes also other celebrities appear such as Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Taylor Swift and Sandra Bullock, is one of the new additions to this ranking.

“Among the notable new faces: movie star Sandra Bullock, recurring Shark Tank judge Emma Grede and Daily Harvest founder Rachel Drori,” notes Forbes.

Rihanna, who has won the Grammy Award 9 times, became a mother and has also undertaken new projects, among them a philanthropic fund called the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), dedicated to supporting and financing initiatives on education and climate change.

