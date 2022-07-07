Rihanna is the youngest female billionaire to build her own fortune

It’s “official”: Rihanna is the youngest woman “self-made billionaire”, that is to say billionaire to have made her fortune herself, according to the magazine Forbes. The title has so far gone to Kylie Jenner, who made her fortune with her cosmetics empire, but the publication decided to take it away from her a few months after granting it to her in 2019, claiming that Kylie Cosmetics had doctored her accounts to appear more profitable than it really was.

Either way, it’s now the 34-year-old singer who tops the list with $1.4 billion, thanks in part to her music but more importantly to her business Fenty Cosmetics. , launched with LVMH, as well as Savage x Fenty, its lingerie line which it owns 30%, and Fenty Skin, its skincare brand.

RichRich

The singer, who became a mother last May with her companion ASAP Rocky, is in 21st place in the list of the richest women in the world not to have inherited their fortune.

Other stars in the top 50 include Oprah Winfrey in 10th place, Kim Kardashian in 16th place (the reality TV star weighs $1.8 billion but is seven years older than Rihanna) , Kylie Jenner in 41st place (her business is now valued at $600 million according to Forbes), as well as Madonna and Taylor Swift, respectively at 47th and 48th place.