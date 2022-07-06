Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States

Rihanna is the youngest woman billionaire to make her fortune on her own in the United States, according to the Forbes list of the 100 richest women entrepreneurs, executives and artists in the country.

According to Forbes, the 34-year-old American singer is worth $1.4 billion, thanks in part to her success in the music business and her cosmetics company. On the whole ranking unveiled at the end of June, Rihanna is in 21st place among women who have made their fortune on their own, the richest in the United States.

Ahead of her are Kim Kardashian (16th place; $1.8 billion) and Oprah Winfrey (10th place; $2.6 billion). Judy Love (3rd; $5.2 billion), Judy Faulkner (2nd; $6.7 billion) and Diane Hendricks (1st place, $12.2 billion) find themselves on the podium.

The youngest entrepreneur to make the ranking is Kylie Jenner. At just 24 years old, Kim Kardashian’s sister is worth $600 million and ranks 41st.

According to Forbes’ annual ranking, the combined net worth of all these women reached $111 billion this year, down 6% from last year.

Thirty-eight of the 100 women on the list are worth less than in 2021, while 51 are richer than last year. Seven entrepreneurs appear for the first time in the list and seven others return after leaving the ranking.

New faces include actress Sandra Bullock (96th; $225m), ‘Shark Tank’ judge Emma Grede (77th; $360m) and Daily Harvest founder Rachel Drori (80th; $350m $).