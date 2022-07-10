Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in the US, according to Forbes

She dethroned Kim Kardashian.

At just 34 years old, Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire in America, according to Forbes.

The Barbados native is number 21 on the list with a net worth of $1.4 billion dollars. At 41, Kim Kardashian is considered the next youngest billionaire with a net worth of $1.8 billion. She was ranked number 16 on the list.

In 2018, Kylie Jenner was named the publication’s youngest self-made billionaire. However, after a recalculation showed that her net worth was actually $900 million instead of $1 billion, she was stripped of the title. Now, Jenner is no longer the youngest billionaire on the list with a current net worth of $600 million, ranking 41st.

In April, Rihanna joined Forbes’ iconic list of billionaires from around the world for the first time.. At the time, the singer and businesswoman was ranked #1,729 with a net worth of $1.7 billion. This made her the first billionaire from her home country of Barbados.