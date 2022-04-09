Rihanna is updating this pair of Adidas sneakers!

Rihanna caused a sensation by appearing in the streets with a pair of sneakers from the famous Adidas brand. Iconic shoes.

It’s no longer a secret! Rihanna is a real role model in fashion. Moreover, the star has just given a pair of sneakers from the Adidas brand up to date. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna soon to be mom for the first time

Many of you are still following the news surrounding Rihanna. And for good reason ! The star is more present than ever on social networks since she announced her pregnancy.

Unexpected news that did not fail to cause a sensation among its admirers. Eh yes ! After several failures in her romantic relationships, the pretty brunette has finally found the shoe that suits her.

Not that she necessarily needs a man to become a mother. Indeed, the interpreter of the title “Umbrella” was even ready to take on this role entirely alone.

But love knocked on his door. And the least we can say is that today, his dream of founding a beautiful and large family is coming true.

In short, Rihanna is thrilled and she does not hide it. Since the star revealed her baby bump, she has also been wearing the most original outfits.

Lately, she was then the buzz in an Yves Saint Laurent dress at nearly 1500 euros. In a pretty flashy pink color, the designer’s piece featured feathers at the thighs.

A look that obviously highlighted her pregnant woman’s body since the fabric perfectly matched her generous curves.

But if Rihanna dares everything, some Internet users are not fans of her clothing choices as the baby approaches. Anyway, Riri doesn’t care and she intends to continue to make a splash in the stunning clothes. MCE TV tells you more!

Iconic Adidas sneakers

So you will understand, Rihanna has no intention of let his conduct dictate. She is a strong woman and intends to remain so.

After having dazzled everyone thanks to her haute couture dress worn during a dinner with friends in Los Angeles, the companion of Asap Rocky therefore chose to continue on the same line.

This time, she was therefore seen in an incredible outfit. A long corduroy skirt which showed her plump belly. And to sublimate it all, the pretty brunette had opted for a matching bra.

But that’s not all ! The star also wore a cap of the same color and at his feet… Surprise! A pair of Adidas sneakers.

But beware ! Rihanna had not chosen the Eternal Stan Smiths that everyone wears. Far from falling into the cliché, she preferred to bring out an equally legendary old pair.

A choice that is likely to have an impact for the famous brand. It is indeed the Samba model that the young woman sported under this long blue skirt.

Enough to make fashionistas salivate. There is no doubt that the latter will immediately go and get a pair! Thank you Rihanna.