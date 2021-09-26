Rihanna, it’s love with Asap Rocky: Romantic Christmas in Barbados

A romantic walk along the pier to celebrate a Christmas of love. Rihanna And Asap Rocky were paparazzi hand in hand a Barbados, the country of origin of the queen of pop, where the two would be spending the festivity. Images that put the official seal on the love story between the artist and the historic collaborator, a gossip that circulated on pink newspapers for several weeks now.

Right there Christmas’ Eve the rapper was spotted landing on theCaribbean island, a few hours later the shots a confirm the indiscretion. “Rihanna and Asap have known each other for a long time, they are friends and colleaguesA source revealed ET. “For them it’s really simple getting along and be involved in each other’s life. Pass the holidays together it was an obvious step. “

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky Have Super-Romantic Christmas in Barbados https://t.co/1nMqXUvHxJ – TMZ (@TMZ) December 28, 2020

Among other things, also the father of Asap – in the registry office Rakim Athelaston Mayers – is originally from Barbados. “A connection plus for Rihanna, that is really taken», Adds the insider. “But he always has too had a crush on for the friend, so we can say that there is love by both of them. They trust each other: now that they don’t have many work commitments, they are happy to pass more time together“.

Including the Christmas day therefore, that the two have spent aboard a boat. Probably the first together, even though we are old friends: in 2013 they collaborated on a musical project, have appeared several times in pairs on red carpet, you are supported in the important occasions and last summer – icing on the cake – Rihanna chose Asap as celebrity endorsement of her beauty brand.

“The spark has gone off last JanuaryRevealed another source a People, «Friendship has changed into something more“. She, who had just ended her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, she looked around and realized that love it was closer than he thought.

