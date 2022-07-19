Rihanna joins the billionaires club

Rihanna’s successes are no longer to be proven and her bank account is suffering. The fortune of the star has just been valued at 1.7 billion dollars by the magazine Forbes. The publication unveiled its 36th list of billionaires and the interpreter of Pon De Replay made a remarkable entrance there.

While her audience has been desperately waiting for the release of a new album since 2016, it is obviously with cosmetics and lingerie that the star has amassed her earnings. Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty (the other half is owned by the LVMH group and 30% of Savage x Fenty, her underwear brand having been valued at $3 billion.

A lot of money, even in crisis

The star becomes the first Barbadian to join the list of billionaires of Forbes and sits in 1,729th place in the ranking, which listed 2,668 great fortunes.

It should be noted that even the ultra-rich are experiencing the crisis since there are fewer billionaires this year than the previous one: there were 2,755 in 2021. The total amount of all these accumulated fortunes has also fallen. If they were all worth 13.100 billion dollars in 2021, they are worth 12.700 billion dollars in 2022.

The country with the most billionaires remains the United States, with 735 in 2022 (compared to 724 in 2021). France comes in 14th position with 43 billionaires on the territory, one more than in 2021. This is more than Switzerland and its 41 billionaires, but less than Italy, where they are 52. Since Brexit, the UK lost seven billionaires, but kept 49.

Russia and China are the two countries to have lost the most wealthy people. 83 billionaires, against 117 last year, are still in the country led by Vladimir Putin, and 539 this year, against 626 the previous year, for the Beijing regime.