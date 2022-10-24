Rihanna, Kate Middleton… These 20 celebrities have green eyes

Only 2% of the world’s population has them and seeing them fascinates us almost every time. If a large majority of human beings have brown eyes, a handful are lucky enough to have emerald eyes. Particularly on the side of celebrities, which we always take pleasure in contemplating.

Rihanna, Kate Middleton…

Among the lucky ones are notably Rihanna, who always manages to bring out her green eyes perfectly with her well-worked makeup. Kate Middleton, future Queen of England, is also the bearer of this coveted look. As well as Laeticia Hallyday, Charlize Theron or even Sarah Jessica Parker.

These celebrities can have blond or brown hair, their look takes up all the space on their face. We only see him! As for the actresses, it is enough to look at the portraits of Mila Kunis, Scarlett Johansson or Drew Barrymore to be bewitched. In the song, it is especially Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus which do not go unnoticed.

Men too!

If women wear the color green wonderfully, attests the hypnotizing model Irina Shayk, some men also wear these emerald eyes. Wentworth Miller, star of the Brison Break series, has long sparked fascination for this reason, like Jesse Williams. The interpreter of Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy quickly became the darling of the cast of Shonda Rhimes for this physical trait. Enough to make us want to put on contact lenses for an evening, and to amaze everyone in turn!