Rihanna launches a capsule collection of inclusive men’s lingerie

It hasn’t been long since we wondered if brands are really making progress with body positivity: thinking of an example of a fluid, inclusive and understanding, the first name would certainly be that of Savage x Fenty, also known as “the brand of Rihanna”. As she continues to rewrite the rules of fashion daily, in line with a compelling definition of kaleidoscopic beauty, the Barbadian singer officially pregnant – and (already) iconic with belly in pink Chanel jacket, is the bearer of another good news for the industry. Dedicated to Valentine’s Day, the new Savage X Fenty collection presents a menswear proposal, definitely accessible and available in all sizes: in a word, long last.

Is titled Glossy Flossy, the collection symbol of acceptance and self-expression that features some men’s lingerie items: from boxers printed with hearts to very short tops and fetish-style accessories, up to fishnet tank tops, BDSM suspenders and bondage belts, Savage x Fenty models are all red, with the intervention of some black details. The strong point of the collection is the full size range, which covers from XS to XXXL.

In Rihanna’s reign, on February 14, freedom of expression and self-love are celebrated: this is the key message of the advertising campaign played by the singer of Umbrella together with Lourdes Leon and, above all, sees the participation of Evan Leff and Soouizz, the American models that are revolutionizing men’s aesthetic canons. Ps: those who say they did not hope to find A $ ap Rocky in the photos, lie ❤️

