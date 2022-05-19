Rihanna launches her beauty products on the African market

The successful Barbadian pop star and entrepreneur is launching her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line on the continent at the end of May. The commercial offensive bears witness to the boom in this market marked by the plethora of brands already present on the spot.

Five years after its launch and an already effective presence in almost the entire globe, Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics brand promoted by Rihanna, will officially deploy on the African continent with Fenty Skin, its pair dedicated to the skin.

The artist from Barbados personally gave the information via Twitter on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. “I’ve been waiting for this moment! Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are finally coming to Africa. Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe… We’re coming and it’s just the beginning”she told her 105 million subscribers, notably taking the date for May 27, 2022.

Obvious need

In view of this launch, the hundred or so influencers responsible for promoting Fenty products in the countries indicated met two days later by videoconference. Objective: to allow this handpicked group to discuss the best way to act as brand ambassadors to a particularly enthusiastic public.

A feeling reinforced by the need of the fairer sex – but not only – to access quality cosmetic and beauty products on the continent, as seen on the ground by Aminata Thior, journalist and founder of Setalmaa, the first media dedicated to beauty in sub-Saharan Africa, whose annual report has provided an exhaustive inventory of the sector since 2020. This is all the more true since many players are already working informally to meet the demand for Fenty products.

The announced arrival of the brand in Africa should therefore help to expand the supply chain in order to allow better accessibility to African users. For Rihanna, whose cosmetics group has helped change the game through the inclusive nature of its products, Africa is a land of opportunity and Fenty is deployed there with more than fifty different shades.

Absent Francophones

With an overall growth of 10% per year according to Euromonitor, the African beauty market remains to be conquered despite the sometimes historic presence of several behemoths in the sector, including L’Oréal Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Hence the questions about the absence of French-speaking countries among Fenty’s next African destinations.

A region whose potential is estimated at five billion euros in 2020 and is expected to grow by an additional four billion by 2025 with huge niches to exploit, according to the Setalmaa study.

The choice of Fenty therefore appears difficult to understand for several observers, especially since the criterion of purchasing power is not necessarily relevant in view of the economic context in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Kenya among others. “It may be a practical choice, but not necessarily a strategic one”points out Aminata Thior, noting that Fenty Beauty is already one of the most used makeup brands today in French-speaking Africa, especially in Dakar and Abidjan.