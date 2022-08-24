Rihanna launches ketchup-inspired glosses and divides her fans

Unveiled on the brand’s Instagram account, the new Fenty Beauty glosses (very) inspired by cult ketchup sachets did not fail to make Internet users react.

Too much audacity? For this fall, Rihanna unveiled the new Fenty Beauty glosses. So far nothing abnormal for the business woman who has made her beauty brand a real empire. Once is not custom, the singer has decided to break the codes. For this new collection imagined in collaboration with the artistic collective MSCHF, Fenty Beauty presents glosses sold in sachets of ketchup. Yes, you read that right. Even better, the box containing the novelties also offers real ketchup. Results ? For around twenty dollars (the mini-collection is not yet marketed in France), you can just as easily leave with a lip gloss as with a sauce… An original and daring packaging which is not unanimous.

“Is this a joke? »

Under the brand’s official release, the fans are not taking off. “I’m sorry, but who wants to spend $25 to end up with ketchup bags”, “Rihanna had to be in the maternity ward, she couldn’t validate that”, “Is this a joke? I pass my turn “, can we read in the comment space. In the viewfinder of Internet users? The absurdity of the price in the face of sachets that do not seem…

