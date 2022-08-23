Rihanna launches lip glosses in ketchup bags and people are furious

Fenty Beauty is launching a collection of lip glosses inspired by ketchup and the brand’s fans are completely divided. Fun or just ridiculous?

• Read also: Here are the 10 most popular beauty products on TikTok in 2022 so far

Among the weirdest beauty collaborations, Rihanna’s brand Fenty Beauty is teaming up with art collective MSCHF to create lip glosses that sell in ketchup pouches.

The mini collection is called ketchup gold makeup. The box contains 6 sachets, but here’s the catch, we don’t know which ones contain ketchup and lip gloss.

So you could go with your bag for a night out hoping to apply a nice shiny red Gloss Bomb, only to end up with a fries condiment.

Under Fenty Beauty’s official post to announce the collaboration, fans are angry.

Among the comments, many note that the price, $25 US, is ridiculous for 6 sachets of lip gloss (or ketchup!) which do not seem to be reusable.

“I’m sorry, but who wants to spend $25 to end up with packets of ketchup?”





“So if it’s a lip gloss, it’s just a bag that stays open? They will dry super fast. Besides, imagine spending money on packets of ketchup.”





“I can buy a lip gloss and a bottle of ketchup at this price and both would be resealable. The bags do not seem to be resealable. I’m skipping my turn!”





Others note the absurdity of the thing with humor.

“Is Rihanna on maternity leave…who agreed to that?”





“It’s a joke, isn’t it?”





On TikTok, some people have dared to try the collection, and the reactions are mixed…

The lip-burning question, is this just a publicity stunt for a new lipgloss shade coming out soon? To be continued…

Currently, the Fenty X MSCHF X Ketchup collection is available in sachet format online for $25.

Survey What do you think of this collection? It’s original and fun! Completely ridiculous… Share your result on Facebook

These videos might interest you: