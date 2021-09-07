Rihanna launches Pride-inspired lingerie

Rihanna immortalized herself in a series of sexy photos to present her new collection

Rihanna she left all her Instagram fans behind breathless when she appeared on her social profile in a decidedly version hot, wearing some pieces from her lingerie collection Savage X Fenty.

The 33-year-old superstar announced the launch of a capsule collection Pride themed, for the benefit of 5 organizations dedicated to helping LGBT community.

The star went to Instagram to show, through some photo decidedly provocative, a thong from decorated lace with rainbow and stockings combined. The location? A double bed covered with cream colored sheets.

Rihanna more and more in love

Rihanna explained that the pieces were created in collaboration with his non-profit organization, Clara Lionel Foundation. Sales of the collection will benefit organizations dedicated to helping LGBT communities, including: Glaad, Audre Lorde Project, Trans Latina Coalition, Caribbean Equality Project and Trans Wellness Center.

The line includes unisex clothes in silk brightly colored, cotton underwear sets, boxers, briefs and other themed lingerie pieces Pride.

The diva currently has a very serious relationship with the American rapper ASAP Rocky, who called the ‘Umbrella’ singer “the love of my life”. In recent days, the couple has been repeatedly paparazzi in New York between walks and romantic dinners.

In short, for the pop star there is not only business. His heart beats for one rapper who, it is rumored, could really be the man of her life.

