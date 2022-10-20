Rihanna launches Savage X Fenty Sport, her fitness clothing line

where will it stop Rihanna ? What is certain is that before finally making her big comeback as a singer on the Super Bowl stage (a planetary event), the young mother does not intend to calm down on her activities as a business woman. The proof with the recent announcement of a brand new range within its lingerie empire: Savage X Fenty Sport. On the program: everything you need to exercise in style. Who says launch event, says presentation event. The collection will be unveiled during the highly anticipated fashion show of the brand and available just after the grand premiere on November 9th. Are already planned leggings with transparency effects, bras or even bodies imagined by Adam Selman, the designer chosen by Riri to design the pieces.

Rihanna hires the best

Adam Selman is neither unknown to fashion nor to the “navys” (fans of Rihanna). First at the head of his ready-to-wear house, he had closed his label to concentrate on his line of sportswear. His greatest feat remains to have dressed Rihanna on numerous occasions, notably during the 2014 CFDA Awards ceremony. Yes, he’s the one behind the cult transparent pink dress! As the site notes Highsnobiety, he announced, last March, the end of all his activities by teasing surprises to come! The secret is now out in the open! “We wanted to push the boundaries with how we define sportswear and there’s no one I want to do that with more than Adam,” explained the singer in a press release.

Rihanna excels every time

Riri continues to diversify its activities… and surf on success! Is there an area where Rihanna does not excel? Whereas Fenty Beauty is now an established institution that rivals the greatest in the world of cosmetics, here we are determined to make Savage X Fenty an essential brand in the world of lingerie. Her parades have already become models of the genre, forever outdated Victoria’s Secret presentations. With now a range of sports, a sector on which everyone rushes, here is determined to dominate the market. After all, we will need a comfortable outfit to dance on his next album…