Rihanna, lawsuit for using a piece without permission? – Soundsblog

Rihanna it would have been sued for a song used in promoting and advertising her line of cosmetics, through social media. To report the news is the site TMZ which reveals how the artist would have been dragged to court by a German musical duo, consisting of father-daughter – King Khan and Saba Lou – who accuses the singer of using one of their tracks in an Instagram post advertising the Fenty brand accessories.

TMZ would come into possession of this new lawsuit in which King and Saba they point out that they created and own the music and lyrics for a song called “Good Habits (and Bad)“, Which they say appeared in RiRi’s post. In the documents, they claim that Rihanna did not have their blessing or legal permission to use the tune. Their theory is that they simply copied it from a music streaming platform.

Khan and Lou they would be willing to seek damages from Rihanna, noting how the ad got over 3.4 million views… and they want him to stop using their song.

At the moment, the site specifies that it has tried to obtain a comment from the singer’s team regarding the affair that has emerged but has not obtained any response from Rihanna’s staff.

Meanwhile, in the musical field, in recent days the singer had been at the center of the “public” apology from Eminem in the passage Zeus, present in the album published, surprisingly, by the rapper a few days ago. Eminem asked the singer for forgiveness for a song, leaked and appeared on the web years ago, in which he claimed to be on the side of Chris Brown, Rihanna’s attacker in 2009.