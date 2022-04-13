Rihanna left A$AP Rocky in the friendzone for a long time… Al Pacino is making the buzz with his cell phone case…

April 13, 2022

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Speak to Kanye West for Eight Months After Filing for Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven’t spoken in the eight months since their split. That’s what the reality star revealed on Amanda Hirsch’s podcast. “We continued on and off, and we went about eight months without even speaking to each other when the divorce began. Then we started communicating again, and I went to the premiere of donda. He and I just took a little time without talking to each other, and I think in relationships it’s often like that. I just hope…I hope we’re an example of co-parenting, at the end of the day,” she explains.

The star also “still has a lot of hope” that her relationship with her ex will calm down, because he is “an awesome person”. “If you were in a situation of suffering, and that was your way of expressing yourself, I don’t judge. We’ll always be a great family, even if it doesn’t look like it, ”said the star, in reference to the harassment of Kanye West.

Al Pacino makes the buzz with his iPhone case

At 81, Al Pacino has kept his child’s soul! The actor went viral this Saturday while dining with Jason Momoa and friends. Posting a selfie of his meal on Instagram, he caught the eye, not for his famous table… but for his Shrek iPhone case!

It didn’t take much for the fans of the actor, who is more accustomed to the roles of mafia or badass of all kinds, to go crazy! “Al Pacino has a Shrek shell, and that’s one more reason he’s a legend,” one fan wrote, according to People.

Even the tough have a soft heart.