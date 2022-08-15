Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Beyoncé… What are the stars’ favorite destinations?

by Jessica Meurens

Do you dream of meeting your favorite celebrities on vacation? So, you have to know what their favorite destinations are. Saint-Tropez, Corsica, Mexico… We present to you some favorite places of the stars in summer.

Celebrities also take vacations. They then fly off to heavenly places that make you want to… But where to go to meet your favorite stars? Paris Match answered this question by sharing the ten favorite destinations of celebrities.

If it is in Saint-Barthélemy that you are most likely to meet a celebrity, it is far from being their only getaway destination. Indeed, closer to home, Saint-Tropez and Corsica also welcome their share of stars. Others prefer Lake Como, Mexico or Miami.

Here are the favorite destinations of the stars

Saint Barthélemy

Gustavia, Saint Barthelemy

This is where you can meet the most celebrity, and this all year round. The French island located in the Caribbean is indeed very popular with stars and billionaires. It offers white sand beaches and turquoise water, but above all luxury villas and tranquility.

Johnny Hallyday spent all his summers there and it is there that he chose to be buried. Laeticia Hallyday has since perpetuated the tradition and returned with her daughters. She also regularly meets her friend Alessandra Sublet and the godfather of her eldest daughter, Jean Reno. But you can also meet Jude Law, Bill Gates, Jessica Alba, Pipa Middleton, Steven Spielberg, Mike Tyson, Bob Sinclar, Victoria Silvstedt and many more.

Saint Tropez

Saint-Tropez, France

It is well known: Leonardo DiCaprio regularly parks his yacht in Saint-Tropez and invites friends, like Tobey Maguire. But he is obviously not the only one to opt for the Côte d’Azur. This is also the case, for example, of Bruce Willis or Brad Pitt.

Corsica

Bonifacio, France

French celebrities prefer more tranquility and then head for Corsica: Ajaccio, Calvi, Porto-Vecchio and Bonifacio. This is the case, among others, of Alexandra Lamy, Iris Mittenaere and Laeticia Casta. But international stars have also been seen on the island of beauty. This is the case of Rihanna or even Angelina Jolie.

Lake Como

Bellagio, Como, Italy

George Clooney owns a villa on Lake Como, Italy, and vacations there almost every year. The actor also invites his friends there, like Brad Pitt or Matt Damon. Madonna was also spotted.

capri

Capri, Capri, Italy

Singer Mariah Carey also chooses Italy, but she prefers the island of Capri.

Cabo San Lucas Beach

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico City

Located in Mexico, this beach of white sand and turquoise blue water is very popular with celebrities. It is also the favorite destination of the Kardashian family. We could also see Jennifer Aniston and her best friend Courteney Cox or even Jessica Alba.

South Beach, Miami

South Beach, Miami Beach, United States

American celebrities don’t always go very far to spend their holidays. Thus, Beyoncé and Jay Z but also Ashton Kutcher or Demi Moore have been seen in South Beach, Miami.

Hawaii

Kauai, Hawaii, USA

Many celebrities, such as Matt Damon, Julia Roberts or Cameron Diaz have already chosen Hawaii as their vacation destination. A beautiful, dreamy place.

Hvar Island

Hvar, Chorwacja

Croatia has been attracting more and more tourists in recent years. And the stars are no exception to the rule. Thus, Tom Cruise, Bill Gates or even Beyoncé and Jay Z went to the island of Hvar.

Brasil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

In both summer and winter, Brazil’s high temperatures attract celebrities. For example, Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey spend a large part of the year there. We could also see Ricky Martin or Matthew McConaughey spending holidays there.