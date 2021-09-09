Rihanna, love dinner with Asap Rocky (after the event in disguise)

More than three months after romantic Christmas in Barbados which officially awarded them the status of fiancés, Rihanna And Asap Rocky they return to be seen together. The Caribbean pop star and the American rapper, in fact, have been paparazzi in front of the famous Italian restaurant Coal, in Greenwich Village, a New York: both with their faces covered by masks, but in the appearance of great mood.

A test unequivocal that their love story is continuing at full speed: she – Just turned 33 – wore a long blue and yellow coat with the letter R. embroidered, he instead – same age – sported a cap, a denim shirt and a baseball-style jacket. They left the club separated, a quick hello to the photographers and then off, probably together, towards the apartment of one of the two.

Full day for RiRi, which had come down in the afternoon in disguise along the streets of the American metropolis to take part in the Stop Asian Hate March, the demonstration against the racism against the Asian people: without being recognized, but taken from the smartphone of his assistant Tina Troung (also of oriental origin), she crossed the big Apple holding a protest sign.

Then in the evening room for tenderness with partner Asap Rocky, a longtime friend: “The spark is taken at January 2020He revealed People, «Friendship has changed into something more. He always had a crush on her now love is reciprocated“. According to the reconstruction of Entertainment Tonight, last week the couple would spend time with Rorrey, Rihanna’s brother.

«For RiRi it is very important that the person you are dating gets along well with his brothers, to which she is very attached, ”a source revealed to the site. “It must be said that Rorrey is a big fan of Asap and considers it one of the family precisely because the friendship with his sister was born many years ago. In conclusion, they get along well and they all have fun together ». A picture which bodes well for the future.

Rihanna fans, in fact, are already hoping that Asap is the right man.

