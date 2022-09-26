Rihanna makes her big comeback: she will sing at the halftime of the Super Bowl 2023

the essential

Rihanna will be on the Super Bowl 2023 halftime stage. The singer, who stepped away from the stage to take care of her cosmetics brand and her baby, will make her comeback at the occasion of the american football championship final

Superstar Rihanna will host the always spectacular Super Bowl halftime concert next February, Apple Music, the main sponsor of this show with massive audiences and immense financial impact, announced on Sunday. “IT’S ON!”, tweeted Apple Music, adding, “Rihanna will be on stage” on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona during the American Football Championship final, the most-watched event on television in the United States. The account shares an illustration of a photo posted on social media by the “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” singer, showing her hand adorned with tattoos and holding an American football. The snap was picked up by the NFL American Football League.

The singer from Barbados has for several years put music aside, at least publicly, to devote herself in particular to her cosmetics brand “Fenty”. Rihanna, who also successfully ventured into fashion, became a billionaire, using the fame gained from her music to launch lingerie, makeup and fashion brands. Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby on May 13 in Los Angeles.

She has maintained the mystery for years on the release of her next album. Her last opus dates from 2016. At the Super Bowl halftime, she will succeed Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem. These legends of rap had, during the “halftime show” last February, chained the essential titles during an impeccably choreographed show.

The biggest stars on stage

The last American football championship final, won by the Rams against the Bengals, had attracted an average of some 112.3 million spectators (television and streaming), according to NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, its broadcaster. The big halftime concert has been produced since 2019 by the group Roc Nation, founded by New York rapper and now wealthy businessman Jay-Z. Apple Music for its part announced in September that it was becoming the main sponsor of the concert, ousting Pepsi and paying 50 million dollars for it, according to the press.

In 2021, Canadian artist The Weeknd hosted the halftime show, after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020. The biggest stars took to the stage during the Super Bowl, such as Michael Jackson, U2 or Madonna.

The event also had its scandal when, in 2004, a bare breast of Janet Jackson appeared on the screen after a too vigorous gesture from her partner on stage Justin Timberlake.