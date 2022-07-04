Rihanna makes her first official appearance since giving birth

On July 1, 2022, Rihanna made her first public appearance since the birth of her son on May 13. And it was in London that the young mother was seen. She went to the Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace Park to support her companion A$ap Rocky who was giving a concert there.

Rihanna back soon?

Of course, this appearance made the buzz on the Web and many are the fans who studied the look of the star. Rihanna appeared with skinny black pants, combined with an XXL black down jacket Prada and adorned with black feathers for the glamorous side. She had smoothed her long hair and opted for a rather nude makeup. A look that went around the web after it was shared on Twitter.

Since giving birth, the couple have remained at their property in Los Angeles. According to a source close to the couple, interviewed by Peopleyoung parents would be very fulfilled: “Rihanna is fine. They are very happy to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom”. For the moment, no official return of the starlet is planned, Rihanna seems determined to pamper and fully live her new life as a mom. And we understand it.

Nothing much…. Just @Rihanna vibing at Gopuff delivers Wireless 22 🥰 pic.twitter.com/JrE1hJGTsW —Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 1, 2022

Read also :

Eva Longoria, 47, radiant with an XXL neckline dress

Bella Hadid as a couple and madly in love, she shares an unpublished snapshot with her darling