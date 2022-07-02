Rihanna makes her first official appearance since giving birth!

Rihanna has been spotted on the streets of London for the first time since giving birth. The star is more radiant than ever.

Rihanna is back! Indeed, the star has just made her first public appearance since giving birth. A return eagerly awaited by his fans. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna a happy mother

There are always so many of you follow the news surrounding Rihanna. And for good reason ! Very active on social networks, the young woman had not failed to cause a sensation when announcing her pregnancy.

Pregnant with Asap Rocky, the star was photographed in an orange puffer jacket. Belly in the air, she had literally ignited the Web.

And before the arrival of her baby, the interpreter of the title “Diamonds” had chained appearances in iconic looks. However.

Rihanna is now a mom. It was on May 13 that the pretty brunette gave birth to her very first child. A little boy that she did not wish to present publicly.

Since then, she has been swimming in happiness and seemed to want to enjoy her new life in the company of her loved ones. An anonymous source had also given some details about the mood of the singer in the columns of People magazine.

“Being a parent for the first time necessarily requires adjustments, but they are going very well. Their baby boy is in good health and Rihanna is in awe of him. »

And to add: “She hardly leaves him, she is a wonderful mother. She loved being pregnant, but meeting her son was a particularly emotional moment. »

Rihanna is therefore on a small cloud. “She wanted to give birth in Los Angeles since she has a big house with a garden. She loves to sit outside with her baby”explained the source.

Also, the star “does not seem in a hurry to return to work”. She likes ” spend time calm with her newborn baby“. Too cute. MCE TV tells you more!

The return of the star

Whether Rihanna loves her new life mother, the young woman was still obliged to resume her activities. A few weeks after giving birth, she made her very first appearance.

This Friday, July 1, the artist was spotted with Asap Rocky in a hairdressing salon located in the Crystal Palace district of London.

She is currently traveling to take the stage for the Wireless Festival. And for her return to society, Rihanna had pulled out all the stops.

In the program : An oversized black puffer jacket, a huge silver chain around her neck and hoops. Happier than ever, the singer did not fail to pose with her fans.

One thing is certain is that Rihanna is even more radiant now that she gave life. For his part, Asap Rocky intends to fulfill his role as a father as it should.

“I will always remind my children never to lose their imagination, even in adulthood, no matter what”the rapper told Dazed on May 30.

The couple is therefore filled with happiness. A happiness that is felt through this first appearance since the birth of the little boy.