Rihanna mocked for her post-pregnancy weight: she silences the gossips with her look

In 2022, women’s bodies are still victims of the judgment of others, including when they have just given birth to a child. Barely three months ago, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy, and since then, her every appearance has been scrutinized, with the aim of answering the following question: has she lost her pregnancy pounds? ? Result, hundreds of anonymous people allow themselves to make fun of the silhouette of the singer on social networks, also claiming that her clothing choices are not worthy of a young mother.

Rihanna’s pregnancy looks caused a stir

During her pregnancy, Rihanna regularly displayed herself in particularly sexy outfits, determined not to hide her round belly under fabric. She had announced the color in an interview with Vogue: “ When I discovered that I was pregnant, I told myself that it was out of the question for me to dress in the maternity department. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up. I wasn’t going to let this pleasure disappear just because my body was changing. »

She also took the opportunity to say: I hope we can redefine what is considered ‘decent’ for a pregnant woman. My body is doing amazing things, and I refuse to be ashamed of it. This moment should be celebrated. Why should you hide your pregnancy? »

She also celebrates her post-pregnancy body

This attitude did not leave Rihanna after giving birth. The singer and businesswoman has always loved fashion, and even if she has not yet regained her pre-pregnancy body, she does not intend to stay hidden at home, quite the contrary. Only here, all his last appearances have been the cause of mockery and criticism about his weight. One US news site (which we won’t quote to avoid publicity) even claimed that “ Like all new moms, Rihanna spends so much time with her baby that she neglects her body and fitness. “An absolutely shameful comment, but which nevertheless comes up regularly on social networks.

On August 13, while she was going out to dinner with her companion A$AP Rocky, recently charged with a shooting, the interpreter of the tube Umbrella bet on wide baggy thigh-high boots in jeans, matched with a mini-skirt and a t-shirt . A look that has earned him his fair share of criticism, his detractors accusing him of being vulgar and of wanting to hide his big thighs with an ungraceful choice. Thankfully, the star has also received plenty of support, messages from people thanking her for showing that a woman’s body doesn’t need to revert to its post-pregnancy state to be acceptable and accepted. In the columns of US Weekly, a close friend of the singer also said that Rihanna “ was in no rush to lose her pregnancy weight and was not planning on putting pressure on herself. She is far too busy taking care of her little boy.