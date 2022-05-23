Rihanna, modern feminist icon | Humanity

So try to prevent me from opening this column with the news of the week: Rihanna has become a mother! I could have delivered a geopolitical analysis on the attack in Buffalo, the white terrorism which persists in the United States and on the theory of the great replacement which continues to spread in the international extreme right. But it suffices here to remember that white terrorism kills. End of analysis. That said, let’s not imagine that the sixty or so neo-Nazis who pay homage to the French SS at Sainte-Croix-aux-Mines on May 14 have nothing to do with what is happening there. The situation is no better here. Access to firearms is just a bit more difficult.

Back to the burning news, then. Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy. The global star has written and performed many R&B hits, but also ragga, dancehall and pop. You must have heard one of his refrains over the past fifteen years. But “Riri” is also – above all – an accomplished businesswoman. In 2019, she became the richest singer in the world ahead of Madonna or Beyoncé, and in 2021 she entered the ranking Forbes by becoming a billionaire. A fortune that she amassed thanks to music, but above all thanks to her brand of lingerie and cosmetics.

Don’t worry, I don’t advocate self-enrichment, profiteering, and don’t consider the list Forbes as a particularly laudable achievement. Especially not in the columns of Humanity. No, the Riri phenomenon is something else. The influence of this woman is much greater. She seems to have retained control of her image and her dignity in an industry that relies heavily on the hypersexualization of women. She succeeded in appropriating its codes, overturning stereotypes and, in passing, inspiring a whole generation. And we followed the sentimental life of this good people phenomenon. In 2009, long before issues of sexual and gender-based violence made headlines, Rihanna embodied this scourge by condemning her ex-companion who had hit her. But the singer is also a modern feminist icon in that she promotes a positive and uninhibited view of women’s bodies. Whether she’s launching a makeup line available in all skin tones (including black skin, traditionally looked down upon by mainstream cosmetics brands), or walking the runway throughout her pregnancy in every outfit, Rihanna opens paths for all.