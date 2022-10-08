Rihanna mom: A$AP Rocky gives news

Since May 13, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the proud parents of a little boy. The American media TMZ revealed the information a few days later. On the occasion of its cover in the issue Dazed and Confusedthe rapper confided in his new life as a dad!

“I want to raise open-minded children, not people who will discriminate later”, he explains. He hopes to raise his children in kindness and tolerance, two values ​​dear to A$AP Rocky: “I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically I just want a cool kid with cool parents. I don’t want my children to lose their imagination, even adults. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they will be incorporated into our household.”, he adds. Rare interview with the rapper.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, couple of the year

the couple therefore seems fulfilled and makes the most of this happy event. He also spoke about his agreement with the mother of his son, in particular on their locker room ultra work : “ I just think it’s natural. We are good together. You know, it’s a lot of work to be sorted when it’s time to leave the house. Sometimes we wear the same clothes. If I buy a t-shirt she likes, I expect her to steal it…and then I have to steal it back. ». That’s what happens when two fashion icons live under the same roof!

