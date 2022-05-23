Rihanna mom: Chris Brown sends her a message of congratulations

This is the message we were not expecting. It was all the more noticed. Chris Brown sent a congratulatory message to his former girlfriend Rihanna. Friday, May 13, the magazine TMZ announced the birth of the first child of the singer and her companion rapper A$AP Rocky. A little boy whose first name is still unknown, but the representative of the star confided: “Rihanna is doing great. They are very happy to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

Thus, despite their amorous and painful past, Chris Brown did not fail to have a thought for the young mother. It was through a sober and discreet message, posted in an Instagram story that the rapper expressed himself, with a simple “congratulations“, accompanied by emojis, that of a pregnant woman, joined hands and a red heart. If he did not identify the interpreter of Diamonds on his post, there is no doubt that it is intended for him.

Rihanna’s assault by Chris Brown

From 2007 to 2009, Rihanna and Chris Brown embodied the glamorous and rock’n roll couple of the moment. Until their violent altercation during which the rapper attacked the singer, leaving her swollen face requiring hospitalization. Following this event, which received strong media coverage, Chris Brown played it low profile. He pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge, and accepted a plea deal that included 5 years probation, community service, and domestic violence counseling.

The former lovers then tried to reconnect, before cutting ties definitively and resuming the course of their lives. Today, Rihanna is a young woman in love and a fulfilled mother.