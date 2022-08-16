Rihanna mom: the singer and her companion seen for the first time with their little boy!

Facebook

After ten years of their meeting, Rihanna and her darling are never separated. It was earlier this year that the couple announced that they were to become parents for the first time. Last May, the star finally gave birth to a baby boy where she almost never left. For the moment, neither Rihanna nor Asap Rocky have exposed their son on social networks. However, they do not escape prying eyes.

The little family spotted for the first time

After a short stay in New York, the little family of the singer was spotted exiting the private jet on her return to Los Angeles. Upon descending the aircraft, the paparazzi were able to photograph the famous star Rihanna and her companion, accompanied by their bodyguard who was carefully carrying their toddler. Suffice to say that they did not go unnoticed!

From the birth of their little boy, the pretty brunette and the rapper try to preserve their privacy. They have never revealed the name and face of their cozy baby, since they want to be particularly discreet. No question for Rihanna to separate from her son. A relative released some secrets about her role as a mom: “Rihanna barely leaves him. She’s a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in Los Angeles, because she has a big house with a garden. She likes to sit outside with her baby. »

Young parents more united than ever

A few months ago, the rapper was notably accused of having cheated on his wife. However, the couple proved otherwise by appearing hand in hand after these speculations. Today, the two stars seem to be on a little cloud. Moreover, it is rumored that the lovers could soon take a higher step. Rihanna and Asap Rocky plan to get married. To be continued…

