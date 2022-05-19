Rihanna mom: the singer gave birth to a baby boy

A wonderful news! According to information from the American media TMZ, Rihanna gave birth to her first child, a little boy whose first name is not yet known. The site explains that the little piece showed up on Friday, May 13 in Los Angeles. Something to delight the singer and his companion A$AP Rocky. Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna chained public outings, and still four days before her birth, on Mother’s Day, she appeared in front of photographers.

I have to say that Rihanna’s pregnancy has been scrutinized by the whole world. The slightest photo of the singer made the buzz, and on her Instagram account, she did not hesitate to satisfy the curiosity of her fans by revealing photos of her little rounded belly, which she proudly assumed. So everyone was wondering a few weeks ago when she appeared with a cut in her hand in an Instagram video where she explained her routine a lot.

Big stress before childbirth

Hard blow for Rihanna. A few weeks after the announcement of her pregnancy, her darling A$AP Rocky was arrested by the police. While the rapper had just landed in Los Angeles from Barbados, the rapper, whose real name Rakim Mayers was arrested. Rihanna’s companion is suspected of involvement in a shooting that took place last November. A victim who is suffering minor injuries today says he shot him several times following a “dispute between two acquaintances”, on November 6, 2021 in Hollywood. What taint the last weeks of pregnancy of Rihanna.

Photo credits: Backgrid USA / Bestimage