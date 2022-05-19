Rihanna mom: the star gave birth to her first child, girl or boy?

Music stars are in baby mode right now! After the birth of Amel Bent who welcomed a little boy, that of Vitaa who gave birth to a little girl or even the surprise birth of Marwa Loud’s baby, it is an international star who has just plunged into diapers and bottles.

Rihanna is a mom for the first time

Yes, that’s it, Rihanna is a mom! According to TMZ, the 34-year-old singer has just welcomed her first child, the fruit of her love affair with the rapper. ASAP Rocky. The birth of the baby would have taken place on Friday, May 13 according to the site, often well informed. As for sex? The two lovers would have welcomed a little boy whose first name has not yet been revealed. Riri and her darling have not confirmed the birth of their son for the moment.

After relationships with Chris Brown, Drake and Hassan Jameel, Rihanna fell for ASAP Rocky in 2020. The couple confirmed their relationship in May 2021 and, after several weeks of rumors, confirmed the star’s pregnancy in January 2022. Since then, Riri has exposed her baby bump many times during outings. Her pregnancy, however, was marked by rumors of cheating and the arrest of her lover for a shooting case.