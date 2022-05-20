Rihanna mom: the very noticed message of her ex Chris Brown

A spam message. According to information from the American media TMZ, Rihanna is a mother for the first time. The star gave birth to a boy, whose first name is not yet known, on Friday May 13 in Los Angeles. For the moment, Rihanna hasn’t posted anything, but her representative confided: “Rihanna is doing great. They are very happy to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.” A happy event that delights the couple, including the father A$AP Rocky, but also their entourage. Even people who were thought to have disappeared from Rihanna’s life have reacted on social networks, like Chris Brown.

Despite their painful past – Chris Brown violently hit Rihanna when they were in a relationship – the rapper spoke out about the birth of his ex’s child, notes the DailyMail. Probably having no way to reach her personallythe artist took to Instagram to congratulate Rihanna on the arrival of her first child with his partner A$Ap Rocky. The singer simply posted “congratulations” with a pregnant woman emoji as well as praying hands and a red heart. He did not identify the interpreter ofUmbrella in his post.

>> PHOTOS – Rihanna: look back at 80 cult looks that marked the career of the Queen of Pop and fashion!

© instagram

Rihanna and Chris Brown are ancient history

Rihanna and Chris Brown dated from 2007 to 2009 until a violent altercation. The rapper violently attacked the singer, leaving her face bruised and requiring hospitalization. Following this accident, he pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge and accepted a plea deal that included 5 years probation, community service and domestic violence counseling. Shortly after, Rihanna told Oprah Winfrey that they were working on them and trying to be friends. Between 2012 and 2013, they briefly reconciled before finally separating. Today, Rihanna is a happy and fulfilled woman with the birth of her child!

Photo credits: Backgrid USA / Bestimage