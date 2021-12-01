Rihanna named national hero of Barbados

Barbados said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II to welcome their new heroine: Rihanna. After 55 years of monarchy, the Caribbean islands have officially said goodbye to English colonialism by proclaiming themselves an independent republic and the nomination of Rihanna as a “national hero” in a historic moment for the country could not have been more apt, since the link between the singer of Stay and their land has always been very strong, since its inception with Pon de replay. In 2018 the 33-year-old pop star now engaged to ASAP Rocky was elected official ambassador of culture and youth of Barbados, becoming the spokesperson for a people too often kept on the sidelines and left in the shadows.

That Rihanna is proud of her origins can be understood well from her typically Bajan accent and her music which, despite winks at the pop / dance world, continues to keep its roots firmly planted in the most authentic and true Caribbean music culture. The investiture of the singer of We found love as well as creator of the Fenty brand took place on Monday 29 November 2021 during the ceremony (which was also attended by Prince Charles, representing Queen Elizabeth) which marked the separation of Barbados from the United Kingdom, now transforming into a republic, with the 33-year-old who had the honor of receiving the title of national hero from Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who said she was proud of the work the singer of Umbrella and the world in which Riri has always held up the name of Barbados in the world.

“On behalf of a grateful nation and an even prouder people, we present the national hero of Barbados: Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” announced Mottley, who then continued the speech with an unexpected quote from the song. Diamonds by Rihanna. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to honor your nation with your words and deeds,” added the prime minister before giving the floor to the winner of nine. Grammy Awards. “This is a day that I will never, ever forget, it is also a day that I never thought it would come,” said the pop star, whose satisfaction at being invested with such an important position was doubled as the ceremony took place. it took place in her hometown, or Bridgetown, where Rihanna was elected by popular acclaim as the “Queen of the island” in front of relatives and friends.

