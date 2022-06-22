Rihanna Navy fans ring after new Normani x Chris Brown music video

by Chris Brown the new music video features a singer and a dancer Norman as his muse, and some Rihanna fans aren’t too happy.

Chris Brown has released the music video for his new single, “We (Warm Embrace),” from his anticipated album Breezy. The steamy new video has fans questioning Normani’s loyalty to Rihanna.

The video shows Chris and Normani slowly dancing together in a darkened room, getting closer. They are also seen falling into a pool and sharing an intimate kiss underwater. They eventually find themselves in a car where the light shines above them and are lifted into the sky.

Sensual moments in the video have Rihanna Navy fans rubbed the wrong direction since Normani has previously modeled for Rihanna’s company, Savage x Fenty.

“How can you model for Fenty and then do this?” said Twitter user @danijel_444

Brown and Rihanna’s relationship ended in 2009 when he brutally attacked her after leaving a club.

Previously a member of Fifth Harmony, Normani made headlines for his music and dance moves. Last year, she released her song “Wild Side” with Cardi B.

Although the Fenty Army can’t seem to pass the beef, Breezy and RiRi seem to be on good terms.

One of the first celebs to congratulate and confirm the birth of Rocky and Rihanna’s firstborn was the R&B superstar Chris Brown.

CB posted on a blank orange “CONGRATULATIONS” background with a prayer emoji and a heart. Although Chris didn’t tag Ri or A$AP in the story, it was obvious that Breezy was sending love to his old flame.