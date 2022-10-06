Rihanna ‘nervous but excited’ to perform on Super Bowl stage

Questioned by a journalist from TMZ, Rihanna commented on her ambitious current project: her return to the stage during the Super Bowl halftime next February.

The media had been waiting for his reaction for ten days. Tuesday, October 4, Rihanna finally dropped a few words to a TMZ reporter about her presence on the stage of the next Super Bowl, February 12, 2023. Leaving a supermarket in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old Barbadian has declared that she was “nervous”, but delighted with this future concert, she who has not been on stage for seven years.

The singer was then asked about the names of the guests who could accompany her. The name of her partner and father of her child, ASAP Rocky, was obviously mentioned. “Maybe,” replied Rihanna with a smile on her face… Throughout her career, the superstar has collaborated with many artists: Sean Paul, Jay-Z, Ne-Yo, Justin Timberlake, Will.i .am, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Calvin Harris or even David Guetta. The show therefore promises to be as spectacular as that of 2022.

In recent years, Rihanna has put music aside to focus on her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie brand, SAVAGE x FENTY. She also became the mother of a little boy last May, born of her romance with the 34-year-old American rapper.