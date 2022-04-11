Rihanna, new billionaire in the Forbes magazine ranking

After being voted the richest female artist in the world and the most powerful singer on the planet, Rihanna is now entering the 2022 edition of the prestigious billionaire ranking of the famous magazine. Forbes!

The net worth of Rihanna’s assets is estimated at US$1.7 billion, making her the 1729and richest billionaire in the world. The 34-year-old star achieved this feat largely at her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

Ye (aka Kanye Omari West) is featured at 1513and rank of the richest billionaires with an estimated net worth of US$2 billion. Jay-Z follows Rihanna in 2076and position with a value of 1.4 billion US dollars.

All categories combined, Elon Musk (Tesla) tops this list with a fortune valued at 219 billion US dollars, followed by Jeff Bezos (Amazon) with 171 billion US dollars. According to ForbesCanada has a total of 64 billionaires.

Musically, Rihanna would put the finishing touches to her 9and studio album that will follow Anti released in 2016. The American singer is also pregnant with her first child, from her relationship with A$AP Rocky.