Rihanna offers ketchup for sale in her new cosmetics line

Rihanna has just launched a new line of cosmetics, some of which simply contain tomato sauce. An initiative far from being unanimous among his fans.

Although she hasn’t released a new album for six years now, Rihanna remains a shrewd businesswoman. The young mother got into fashion by collaborating with several top designers and is also at the head of her own cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty.

Also, failing to delight her fans with a new opus, Rihanna has just launched a new range of make-up, which offers several shades of gloss sold in sachets. Only, some buyers may well be entitled to great disappointment when discovering the content.

Ketchup as a gloss?

Rihanna promoted her new gloss on instagramwhich was designed with the artistic collective MSCHF, posting a series of snapshots. A young woman can be seen sprawling from the ketchup on the lips, then red gloss. Because the star has planned a little surprise for its potential future customers.

Indeed, a box contains six sachets of gloss or ketchup. All for $25. And it is only once after having opened the packaging that the consumer will be able to know if he has offered himself the sauce or not at an exorbitant price. A rather original concept, which however did not appeal to everyone.

Internet users puzzled

The reactions were numerous under the publication of Rihanna. Several internet users questioned themselves in the comments, believing that nothing justified such a price. We can thus read:

Fenty is a good brand. But who would pay $25 for a box that might only contain ketchup? Is Rihanna still on maternity leave? Who approved this project?

Others questioned the conservation and durability of the product:

So if you open a lipstick, the package stays open? Won’t it dry out quickly? I don’t understand how anyone can spend so much money on ketchup.

For the moment, Rihanna has not responded to criticism, certainly far too busy to pamper. Because the singer gave birth to a son on May 13, the fruit of her love with A$AP Rocky. A new happiness for the couple, who became parents for the first time.

Moreover, as a source revealed to the magazine People, Rihanna would be completely gaga of her little boy. Recently, the little family was spotted on their way back to Los Angeles.